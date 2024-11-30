Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The Sky Above Zenica’: A symbol of the fight against pollution in Bosnia and Herzegovina

By OBC Transeuropa
By highlighting the issue of unchecked pollution from foreign investments in the industrial town of Zenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the film encourages financial institutions to demand better environmental practices.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cool water from the deep could protect pockets of the Great Barrier Reef into the 2080s
~ How education in the US has been weaponised against Native Americans
~ UN rights office urges Russia to cease attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid as winter sets in
~ Getting Britain to work without blaming ‘scroungers’ – can Starmer change the narrative?
~ Ungrateful electorates: Trump’s win shows why voters don’t always reward success
~ Assisted dying: why this parliamentary process is the worst way to consider such an important issue
~ Changes to farmers’ inheritance tax are fair and could even help them in the long run – expert view
~ You are my Kindred Spirit: how growing up black in ‘the quiet racism of Scotland’ shaped the art and politics of Maud Sulter
~ Corals can adapt to warming oceans, but not fast enough – new research
~ A feminist fertility film, sci-fi nuns and a sonic gothic masterpiece – what you should watch and listen to this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter