How education in the US has been weaponised against Native Americans

By Madalyn J. Mann, PhD Candidate, Department of English and Related Literature, University of York, University of York
November is National Native American Heritage Month in the US. This should be an opportunity for schools to discuss their country’s colonial history. But the picture that students receive is often sadly lacking.

A study conducted by Pennsylvania State University between 2016 and 2018 found that 27 states did not name a single individual Native American in their history curriculum standards for schools. The study also found…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
