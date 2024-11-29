Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Changes to farmers’ inheritance tax are fair and could even help them in the long run – expert view

By Stuart MacLennan, Associate Professor of Law, Coventry University
Much has been made of proposed changes to inheritance tax for agricultural property in the recent UK budget. Opponents have focused on the number of farms that might be affected, while the government’s arguments focus on the need to raise revenue. There are, however, good reasons to reform a tax break known as agricultural property relief (APR) which may, ultimately, benefit farming communities and the rural economy.

It’s helpful to take…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
