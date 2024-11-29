Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Corals can adapt to warming oceans, but not fast enough – new research

By Liam Lachs, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Climate Change Ecology and Evolution, Newcastle University
Adriana Humanes, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Coral Reef Ecology, Newcastle University, Newcastle University
James Guest, Reader in Coral Reef Ecology, Newcastle University
Peter J Mumby, Chair Professor, Coral Reef Ecology, The University of Queensland
Heatwaves in the oceans are triggering coral bleaching on a massive scale. If greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated, such heatwaves are projected to occur at least every two years over the coming decades.

Yet, emerging research indicates that corals have at least some capacity to adapt to climate change and heat extremes. This coral heat tolerance is influenced by many different genes, each with potential variants that have arisen over vast amounts of time.

Those corals that are more heat tolerant are more likely to reproduce as the oceans warm, while those that aren’t,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
