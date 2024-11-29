Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jet lag: your metabolism recovers quicker than your brain – new study

By Jonathan Johnston, Professor of Chronobiology and Integrative Physiology, University of Surrey
Alan Flanagan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Chrono-nutrition, University of Surrey
Alex Johnstone, Personal Chair in Nutrition, The Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen
The body has a network of daily (circadian) clocks that influences most areas of our health, including sleep and metabolism. A central clock in the brain is closely tied to daily sleep rhythms. But there are also clocks in other tissues – such as liver, muscle and fat – and they play an important role in metabolism.

Changing the relationship between our internal body clock system and daily changes in the outside environment is called “circadian desynchrony”. In our lives, circadian desynchrony occurs in situations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
