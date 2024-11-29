Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian Authorities Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Prison officers allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed Vida Rabbani, an Iranian journalist and activist, during a body search at Evin Prison in Tehran on October 3, an informed source told Human Rights Watch in late November. Click to expand Image Vida Rabbani.  © Private Security forces arrested Rabbani in September 2022, during the nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Jina Amini’s death while detained by morality police. In December 2022, Tehran’s revolutionary court sentenced Rabbani to six years in prison on charges of “assembly and collusion against national…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights office urges Russia to cease attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid as winter sets in
~ Getting Britain to work without blaming ‘scroungers’ – can Starmer change the narrative?
~ Ungrateful electorates: Trump’s win shows why voters don’t always reward success
~ Assisted dying: why this parliamentary process is the worst way to consider such an important issue
~ Changes to farmers’ inheritance tax are fair and could even help them in the long run – expert view
~ You are my Kindred Spirit: how growing up black in ‘the quiet racism of Scotland’ shaped the art and politics of Maud Sulter
~ Corals can adapt to warming oceans, but not fast enough – new research
~ A feminist fertility film, sci-fi nuns and a sonic gothic masterpiece – what you should watch and listen to this week
~ Jet lag: your metabolism recovers quicker than your brain – new study
~ Why organisational sex abuse scandals keep happening
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter