Human Rights Observatory

How a little-known far-right candidate manipulated TikTok to rise to the top in the Romanian election

By Anda Iulia Solea, Lecturer in Cybercrime, University of Portsmouth
A far-right independent candidate called Călin Georgescu is leading the race to become Romania’s next president. He took a shock lead in the first round of voting by securing 22.9% of the vote, followed by centre-right opposition leader Elena Lasconi with 19.2%. The two are set to face off in the second and final round of voting on December 8.

Georgescu’s unexpected gains…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
