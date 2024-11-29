Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electric vehicle fires: How worried should we really be?

By César Martín-Gómez, Catedrático en instalaciones y sistemas energéticos en arquitectura y urbanismo, Universidad de Navarra
Mohd Zahirasri Bin Mohd Tohir, Investigador postdoctoral en ingeniería de seguridad contra incendios, Universidad de Navarra
Victor Debeure, Industrial Engineer, IMT Nord Europe – Institut Mines-Télécom
Electric vehicles (EVs) bring not just environmental promise, but also raise critical safety questions – chief among them, the fire risks posed by their lithium-ion batteries. While indispensable for powering EVs, these batteries present unique challenges, especially in confined spaces like parking garages, where the potential for fires carries significant consequences.

At the core of this risk lies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
