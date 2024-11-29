Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to avoid eye infections – and what to do if you get one

By Charlotte Codina, Lecturer, Orthoptics, University of Sheffield
Sir Elton John recently revealed on ABC’s Good Morning America that he lost the sight in his right eye after suffering from an eye infection. With poor vision in his left eye too, John said. “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see.”

Reassuringly, the most common eye infections, such as conjunctivitis, are not usually sight-threatening and go away without treatment.

Conjunctivitis is known as pink…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
