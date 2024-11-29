Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A rising tide of e-waste, made worse by AI, threatens our health, the environment and the economy

By Alina Maria Vaduva, Director of the Business Advice Centre for Post Graduate Students at UEL, Ambassador of the Centre for Innovation, Management and Enterprise, University of East London
Kirk Chang, Professor of Management and Technology, University of East London
Our growing reliance on technology at home and in the workplace has raised the profile of e-waste. This consists of discarded electrical devices including laptops, smartphones, televisions, computer servers, washing machines, medical equipment, games consoles and much more.

The amount of e-waste produced this decade could reach as much as 5 million metric tonnes, according to recent research published in Nature. This is around 1,000 times more e-waste than was produced in 2023.

According to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a little-known far-right candidate manipulated TikTok to rise to the top in the Romanian election
~ Electric vehicle fires: How worried should we really be?
~ How to avoid eye infections – and what to do if you get one
~ ‘Keep nine litres of water in storage’: how Baltic and Nordic countries are preparing for a crisis or war
~ Your Monster is a fairytale of rage about the horrors of musical theatre
~ Five easy ways to make your online shopping more sustainable this festive season
~ First new treatment for asthma and COPD in half a century – new study
~ New English school improvement teams could complicate an already complex system
~ Why the Dungeness landscape is so inspirational for writers and artists
~ Middle East crisis: Live updates for 29 November
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter