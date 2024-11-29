First new treatment for asthma and COPD in half a century – new study
By Mona Bafadhel, Chair of Respiratory Medicine, King's College London
Richard Russell, Clinical Reader, Respiratory Medicine, King's College London
Sanjay Ramakrishnan, Clinical Senior Lecturer and Respiratory Physician, The University of Western Australia
Every 30 seconds, someone in the world will experience a flare-up of their asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) symptoms. For decades, the standard treatment for these potentially life-threatening episodes has remained unchanged – treatment with steroids, such as prednisolone.
Unfortunately, these drugs don’t work for everyone and they have significant levels of serious side-effects. Nearly one-third of patients treated with steroids will see their symptoms worsen again within a…
