Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East crisis: Live updates for 29 November

As families uprooted by the war in Lebanon begin to return home following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah militants, UN humanitarians warned that needs remain "staggering" for devastated communities. The situation is dire in Gaza too, where the enclave's people are struggling to survive "relentless bombardment and deprivation", says the UN aid coordination office, OCHA. Deadly airstrikes have continued in Syria, meanwhile, linked to the regional escalation, while at UN Geneva, a special meeting has been planned to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.…


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a little-known far-right candidate manipulated TikTok to rise to the top in the Romanian election
~ Electric vehicle fires: How worried should we really be?
~ How to avoid eye infections – and what to do if you get one
~ ‘Keep nine litres of water in storage’: how Baltic and Nordic countries are preparing for a crisis or war
~ Your Monster is a fairytale of rage about the horrors of musical theatre
~ Five easy ways to make your online shopping more sustainable this festive season
~ A rising tide of e-waste, made worse by AI, threatens our health, the environment and the economy
~ First new treatment for asthma and COPD in half a century – new study
~ New English school improvement teams could complicate an already complex system
~ Why the Dungeness landscape is so inspirational for writers and artists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter