Human Rights Observatory

Liberals argue Labor’s electoral reform package should stand or fall as a whole in any court challenge

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
An attempt by the Liberals to insert a legal time bomb into the electoral reform and a Labor proposal that would give the ACTU a generous donation cap were main reasons a deal on the bill imploded.The Conversation


