Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a little-known far-right candidate manipulated TikTok to rise to the top in Romanian election

By Anda Iulia Solea, Lecturer in Cybercrime, University of Portsmouth
A far-right independent candidate called Călin Georgescu is leading the race to become Romania’s next president. He took a shock lead in the first round of voting by securing 22.9% of the vote, followed by centre-right opposition leader Elena Lasconi with 19.2%. The two are set to face off in the second and final round of voting on December 8.

Georgescu’s unexpected gains…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Liberals argue Labor’s electoral reform package should stand or fall as a whole in any court challenge
~ Gabon’s coup leaders have changed the constitution to entrench their power – it’s a growing trend in west Africa
~ Presidential term limits help protect democracy – long ones can be dangerous
~ Africa’s making progress against HIV, but donor funds are drying up – what must change
~ My brother is at risk of imminent execution, but I won’t stop campaigning until his conviction is quashed
~ Russia: Anti-war activist Aleksei Gorinov sentenced to three additional years behind bars
~ Thailand: Cambodian Refugees Forcibly Returned
~ World: States must step up protection for abortion care providers
~ At ACMI’s The Future & Other Fictions, artists challenge us to imagine a more optimistic world
~ You’re hot? I’m cold! Why our office temperature preferences can be vastly different to our colleagues’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter