Presidential term limits help protect democracy – long ones can be dangerous

By Rosalind Dixon, Director, Gilbert + Tobin Centre of Public Law, UNSW Sydney
David Landau, Mason Ladd Professor and Associate Dean for International Programs, Florida State University
The purpose of presidential term limits is to protect democracy and ensure democratic competition. In recent years, however, many African presidents have attempted to amend constitutions to pursue extended mandates. For example, in Kenya, a motion was tabled before the senate in September 2024 to extend the presidential term limitThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
