Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My brother is at risk of imminent execution, but I won’t stop campaigning until his conviction is quashed

By Amnesty International
Growing up, Pannir’s childhood was filled with hobbies such as football, running, video games, music, and fashion. We frequently attended church camps and youth activities, creating lasting bonds and memories. I remember Deepavali nights were spent in my auntie’s amazing village, surrounded by fruit trees and rivers, waking up to the sweet sounds of birdsong. […] The post My brother is at risk of imminent execution, but I won’t stop campaigning until his conviction is quashed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
