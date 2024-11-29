Tolerance.ca
Thailand: Cambodian Refugees Forcibly Returned

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Detainees stand behind cell bars at the police immigration detention center in Bangkok, Thailand, January 21, 2019. © 2019 Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo (Bangkok, November 29, 2024) – Thai authorities forcibly returned six Cambodian political opposition activists and a young child on November 25, 2024, putting them at risk of unfair trials and mistreatment in Cambodia, Human Rights Watch said today. Cambodian authorities should immediately drop the politically motivated charges against these refugees and an asylum seeker and unconditionally release them.On November 24, Thai…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
