Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At ACMI’s The Future & Other Fictions, artists challenge us to imagine a more optimistic world

By Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
The Future & Other Fictions has something for audiences of all ages and will be a welcome cultural addition to the hot days of Melbourne’s forthcoming summer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World: States must step up protection for abortion care providers
~ You’re hot? I’m cold! Why our office temperature preferences can be vastly different to our colleagues’
~ The government agrees Australia’s secrecy laws need to change. Now comes the hard part – taking action
~ Giller Prize controversy spotlights tensions between politics and literary prizes
~ The Reserve Bank will now have a separate board just to set interest rates. Here’s why that’s significant
~ Drawing lines in the South China Sea: what Beijing’s new claims over a disputed coral reef mean
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Climate Change Authority head Matt Kean says ‘put more solar panels on commercial rooftops’
~ The COVID inquiry report is an excellent guide to preparing for the next pandemic – health cuts put that at risk
~ 3 reasons why kids stick Lego up their nose
~ Australia Passes Harsh New Anti-Migration Laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter