Human Rights Observatory

The government agrees Australia’s secrecy laws need to change. Now comes the hard part – taking action

By Peter Greste, Professor of Journalism and Communications, Macquarie University
Earlier this year, the Independent National Security Legislation Monitor (INSLM), Jake Blight, compared the sheer volume of Australia’s secrecy laws to works of literature.

“You’d be looking at about 3,000-plus pages. That’s about the same as the complete works of William Shakespeare, War and Peace, and the three volumes of the Lord of the Rings – added together,” he told the ABC.

Of course, secrecy laws are necessary…The Conversation


© The Conversation
