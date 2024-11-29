Tolerance.ca
World: States must step up protection for abortion care providers

By Amnesty International
On international Women Human Rights Defenders Day, a coalition of human rights organizations are launching a new set of guidelines for governments to protect frontline abortion rights defenders, including healthcare providers. Amnesty International, the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Ipas, MSI Reproductive Choices, the Organisation Pour Le Dialogue Pour L’Avortement Sécurisé (ODAS Centre) and the […] The post World: States must step up protection for abortion care providers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


