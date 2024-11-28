Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Reserve Bank will now have a separate board just to set interest rates. Here’s why that’s significant

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Selwyn Cornish, Honorary Associate Professor in the School of History, Research School of Social Sciences, Australian National University
The government has finally passed long-delayed reforms to the way the Reserve Bank operates. Here’s what the changes will mean for our central bank.The Conversation


