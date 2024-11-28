The COVID inquiry report is an excellent guide to preparing for the next pandemic – health cuts put that at risk
By Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Amanda Kvalsvig, Associate Professor in Paediatrics and Epidemiology, University of Otago
Collin Tukuitonga, Associate Dean Pacific and Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
The major logistical barrier to implementing the recommendations of the COVID inquiry is the downsizing of key government agencies needed to do this work.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 28, 2024