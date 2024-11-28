Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Passes Harsh New Anti-Migration Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists gather in Brisbane's ANZAC Square to protest the indefinite detention of refugees and asylum seekers in Australian-run and funded facilities on the mainland and on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, January 19, 2022. © 2022 Joshua Prieto/SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Photo On Thursday night, the Australian government passed new laws that expand the country’s offshore detention regime, further evade international obligations, and allow officials to pursue prison terms for people who resist deportation, including asylum seekers. These laws undermine the core…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Giller Prize controversy spotlights tensions between politics and literary prizes
~ The Reserve Bank will now have a separate board just to set interest rates. Here’s why that’s significant
~ Drawing lines in the South China Sea: what Beijing’s new claims over a disputed coral reef mean
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Climate Change Authority head Matt Kean says ‘put more solar panels on commercial rooftops’
~ The COVID inquiry report is an excellent guide to preparing for the next pandemic – health cuts put that at risk
~ 3 reasons why kids stick Lego up their nose
~ From shadows to sunlight: Why access to information matters in Jamaica
~ B.C. youth H5N1 diagnosis: Anti-whistleblower “ag-gag” laws help global pandemics grow and spread
~ Trans youth are already among Australia’s most marginalised people. The social media ban could make this worse
~ After the hīkoi, the challenge: the Treaty principles debate and an honest reckoning with history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter