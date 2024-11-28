Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After the hīkoi, the challenge: the Treaty principles debate and an honest reckoning with history

By Anne Salmond, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology and Māori Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
With submissions now being sought on the Treaty Principles Bill, can the debate rise above party politics but remain grounded in evidence?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From shadows to sunlight: Why access to information matters in Jamaica
~ B.C. youth H5N1 diagnosis: Anti-whistleblower “ag-gag” laws help global pandemics grow and spread
~ Trans youth are already among Australia’s most marginalised people. The social media ban could make this worse
~ A new model accurately predicts the migration of humpback whales – and may help them survive climate change
~ Why the ‘language of loopholes’ should be avoided if Trump cracks down on the Canada-U.S. border
~ How our public spaces can be safer and more welcoming for children
~ Three ways the UK can get people working again – without punishing them
~ How theatre, music and film are helping us unlock new solutions to the world’s plastics problem
~ Why some people don’t lose weight with Wegovy
~ I’m a historian whose daughter loves Horrible Histories – here’s why it deserves its special Bafta
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter