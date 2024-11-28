Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways the UK can get people working again – without punishing them

By Katy Jones, Reader in Employment and Head of the Decent Work and Productivity Research Centre, Manchester Metropolitan University
The UK government has put forward ambitious plans to reform the UK’s employment support system. Helping people to find, stay in and succeed at work is a complex policy area. With unemployment at historically low levels, the key issue driving these new reforms is the high number of people – nine million across the country – considered to be “economically inactive”.

Economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the ‘language of loopholes’ should be avoided if Trump cracks down on the Canada-U.S. border
~ How our public spaces can be safer and more welcoming for children
~ How theatre, music and film are helping us unlock new solutions to the world’s plastics problem
~ Why some people don’t lose weight with Wegovy
~ I’m a historian whose daughter loves Horrible Histories – here’s why it deserves its special Bafta
~ The UK wants to guarantee work or training for all young people – first it needs good jobs
~ Will the fragile peace between Hezbollah and Israel hold?
~ Moana 2: dazzling sequel redefines the Disney princess with strength, independence and leadership
~ Four struggles men face during the transition to fatherhood
~ Fossilized footprints reveal 2 extinct hominin species living side by side 1.5 million years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter