Human Rights Observatory

How theatre, music and film are helping us unlock new solutions to the world’s plastics problem

By Cressida Bowyer, Associate Professor in Arts and Sustainability, University of Portsmouth
Erika Hughes, Professor of Theatre for Social Change, University of Portsmouth
Member states of the UN environment assembly are meeting this week in Busan, South Korea to discuss the details of a global plastics treaty for the fifth, and hopefully final, time. Negotiations can be difficult, monotonous, and often go around in circles. The talks can go on for more than 14 hours a day. Those attending complain of meeting fatigue.

So far, despite the efforts of the chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso, the global plastics treaty negotiations…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
