Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK wants to guarantee work or training for all young people – first it needs good jobs

By Alice Martin, Head of Research, Work Foundation, Lancaster University
Nearly 1 million young people aged 16–24 – almost one in seven – are now classified as “Neet” (not in employment, education or training), according to the Office for National Statistics. The rate has risen steadily since 2022, and growth is concentrated among young men.

It’s a particularly difficult time for young people to be establishing their working lives: with their education disrupted by the pandemic,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the ‘language of loopholes’ should be avoided if Trump cracks down on the Canada-U.S. border
~ How our public spaces can be safer and more welcoming for children
~ Three ways the UK can get people working again – without punishing them
~ How theatre, music and film are helping us unlock new solutions to the world’s plastics problem
~ Why some people don’t lose weight with Wegovy
~ I’m a historian whose daughter loves Horrible Histories – here’s why it deserves its special Bafta
~ Will the fragile peace between Hezbollah and Israel hold?
~ Moana 2: dazzling sequel redefines the Disney princess with strength, independence and leadership
~ Four struggles men face during the transition to fatherhood
~ Fossilized footprints reveal 2 extinct hominin species living side by side 1.5 million years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter