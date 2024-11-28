Four struggles men face during the transition to fatherhood
By Ashleigh Watkins, PhD Candidate, Perinatal Mental Health, Newcastle University
Judith Rankin, Professor, Maternal and Child Health, Newcastle University
Ruth McGovern, Professor, Public Health and Social Care, Newcastle University
Becoming a father can be a daunting life transition which, for many men, can be a stressful and isolating experience. Yet, fathers often lack access to support and information to help them cope during this transition. This is significant, as without support, it may increase a father’s risk of developing mental health problems – such as postnatal depression, which affects one in ten UK fathers.
To better understand…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 28, 2024