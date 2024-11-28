Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four struggles men face during the transition to fatherhood

By Ashleigh Watkins, PhD Candidate, Perinatal Mental Health, Newcastle University
Judith Rankin, Professor, Maternal and Child Health, Newcastle University
Ruth McGovern, Professor, Public Health and Social Care, Newcastle University
Becoming a father can be a daunting life transition which, for many men, can be a stressful and isolating experience. Yet, fathers often lack access to support and information to help them cope during this transition. This is significant, as without support, it may increase a father’s risk of developing mental health problems – such as postnatal depression, which affects one in ten UK fathers.

To better understand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
