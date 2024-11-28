Fossilized footprints reveal 2 extinct hominin species living side by side 1.5 million years ago
By Anna K. Behrensmeyer, Senior Research Geologist and Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology, Smithsonian Institution
Kevin Hatala, Associate Professor of Biology, Chatham University
Purity Kiura, Chief Research Scientist in Archaeology and Heritage, National Museums of Kenya
Ancient fossil footprints are the first evidence of two different hominin species − Homo erectus and Paranthropus boisei − living in the same place at the same time.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 28, 2024