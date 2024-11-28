Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossilized footprints reveal 2 extinct hominin species living side by side 1.5 million years ago

By Anna K. Behrensmeyer, Senior Research Geologist and Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology, Smithsonian Institution
Kevin Hatala, Associate Professor of Biology, Chatham University
Purity Kiura, Chief Research Scientist in Archaeology and Heritage, National Museums of Kenya
Ancient fossil footprints are the first evidence of two different hominin species − Homo erectus and Paranthropus boisei − living in the same place at the same time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
