Human Rights Observatory

State of Mexico Congress Votes to Decriminalize Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Green handkerchiefs bearing the slogan "Abortion for All of Mexico" in front of the State of Mexico Congress on September 19, 2024, in Toluca, Mexico.  © 2024 GIRE (Toluca) – The vote by the Congress of the State of Mexico on November 25, 2024, to decriminalize abortion in all cases during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy is a significant step forward for reproductive rights in the country’s most populous state, Human Rights Watch said today.Once enacted, the reform will remove all criminal penalties for abortion within the first trimester. It will align…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
