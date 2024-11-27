Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

20 people in a two-bedroom apartment: the growing health and safety risks of ‘hot bedding’

By Zahra Nasreen, Postdoc Housing Researcher, the University of Sydney, Macquarie University
The housing crisis is forcing some people into an impossible choice: homelessness or sharing not just an apartment but a bedroom with strangers.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
