Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: FIFA’s Qatar World Cup Legacy Fund ignores exploited workers

By Amnesty International
Responding to the launch of the FIFA World Cup Qatar Legacy Fund, Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Labour Rights and Sport said: “It is shameful that FIFA and Qatar have launched their long-awaited legacy fund without any recognition of their clear responsibility towards the vast number of migrant workers who were exploited and, in […] The post Qatar: FIFA’s Qatar World Cup Legacy Fund ignores exploited workers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Urgent and transparent investigation needed into deadly crackdown on opposition protesters
~ Criminalized for seeking a better life: The story of Homayoun and Greece's troubling policies against migrants
~ ‘Insurrection,’ ‘equity’ and more − these are the words that trigger Trump supporters
~ To control your spending this holiday season, stick with cash
~ On Bodhi Day, Buddhists commemorate Siddhartha Gautama’s enlightenment by lighting lamps to combat darkness
~ Light exercise can yield significant cognitive benefits, new research shows
~ Cinnamon, spice and ‘everything nice’ – why lead-tainted cinnamon products have turned up on shelves, and what questions consumers should ask
~ Cycling can make seniors healthier and more independent − here’s how to design bikes and networks that meet their needs
~ Is using AI tools innovation or exploitation? 3 ways to think about the ethics
~ UN climate negotiations end on shaky geopolitical ground, but I see reasons for hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter