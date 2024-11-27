Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extent of prostate cancer treatment harms revealed in new study

By Steffen Rausch, Fellow of the European Board of Urology, University of Tübingen
Men who had radiotherapy to treat their prostate cancer were three times more likely to develop bladder cancer compared with untreated men.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: ICC arrest warrant request for military leader must be decisive step in breaking cycle of impunity
~ View from The Hill: An ugly fracas in the Senate leads to suspension of Lidia Thorpe
~ Fossil fuel supply: the elephant in the room at climate change conferences
~ Record renewables go into the grid in 2024, generating 45% of electricity in 2025
~ A banana duct-taped to a wall has sold for £4.9 million – part of the evolving relationship between art and finance
~ Five fairness flaws the UN’s new plastics treaty must change
~ Anya Gallaccio: from chocolate walls to wilting flowers – the art of decline, decay and transformation
~ Hyperbaric oxygen might be effective treatment for PTSD – here’s how it works
~ ‘I couldn’t care less if I saw another sunrise’ – what older people who are ‘tired of life’ can tell us about the assisted dying debate
~ Researchers of tobacco, alcohol and ultra-processed foods face threats and intimidation – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter