Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Car tyres shed a quarter of all microplastics in the environment – urgent action is needed

By Henry Obanya, PhD Candidate, Ecotoxicology, University of Portsmouth
Tiny flakes of plastic, generated by the wear and tear of normal driving, eventually accumulate in the soil, in rivers and lakes, and even in our food.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
