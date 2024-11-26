Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP29: Climate change could kill millions — and world leaders must work to limit fatalities

By Joshua M. Pearce, John M. Thompson Chair in Information Technology and Innovation and Professor, Western University
The 1,000-ton rule states that a person is killed every time humanity burns 1,000 tons of fossil carbon. Minimizing the deaths caused by climate change should be a global priority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN report reveals widespread restrictions on media freedom in Afghanistan
~ How much for cash? Why the informal economy is bad for business, consumers and society
~ Most NZ dairy farmers put profitability first – but some are planting native trees anyway
~ Track your spending, use cash and DIY gifts: how to keep your costs down this Christmas
~ Who can access abortion in Australia?
~ Live in an apartment and want to charge an electric car at home? Here are 4 ways to help that happen
~ Soviet socialist realist art is found in the Asia-Pacific region too. Here are ten classics to look out for
~ Nusra Latif Qureshi’s art invites us to confront colonial histories – and the messy threads that led us to the present
~ Iranian women’s bodies are becoming a battlefield
~ Trump’s next HUD secretary would have a lot to do to address the history of racist housing policy – and Trump’s own comments and history suggest that’s unlikely
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter