Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d’Ivoire: Meet three farmers affected by forced evictions in Abidjan

By Amnesty International
Konima Doumbia 38-year-old Konima Doumbia had borrowed a substantial sum to launch her business. Since the demolitions, the entrepreneur has lost everything and is struggling to repay her loan. “I’m a woman entrepreneur. I’ve been raising livestock and fish for almost three years. My husband supports our family. I wanted to do something for myself, […] The post Côte d’Ivoire: Meet three farmers affected by forced evictions in Abidjan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
