Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Suspension of three human rights organizations highlights growing crackdown on civic space

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Ethiopian authorities' suspension of three prominent human rights organizations — Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia (AHRE), Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) — Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: "Amnesty International condemns the suspension of AHRE, CARD


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
