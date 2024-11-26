Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Madalitso’s story: The persecution of LGBTI people in Zambia

By Amnesty International
By Tshidi Leatswe  Yesterday, 25 November, was Madalitso* Zulu’s 36th birthday and his third one behind bars at a Zambian Prison. Madalitso, a health professional, did nothing wrong, but is locked up. He is serving a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour simply because he identifies as gay in a country that wants to dictate […] The post Madalitso’s story: The persecution of LGBTI people in Zambia appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
