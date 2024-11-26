Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are seed oils really as harmful as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims?

By Raysa El Zein, Lecturer, Life Sciences, University of Westminster
RFK Jr., Donald Trump’s pick to head the us Health and Human Services Department, wrote on X that Americans are being “unknowingly poisoned” by seed oils. He joins the growing list of people claiming that these oils are toxic. But are they?

Seed oils include sunflower, rapeseed, corn and grapeseed oils. High heat, chemical solvents and extreme pressure are used to extract the oil from plant seeds. They are then further refined to stabilise it.

These refining processes can affect the chemical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
