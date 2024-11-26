Taxpayers spend 22% more per patient to support Medicare Advantage – the private alternative to Medicare that promised to cost less
By Grace McCormack, Postdoctoral researcher of Health Policy and Economics, University of Southern California
Erin Duffy, Research Scientist and Director of Research Training in Health Policy and Economics, University of Southern California
Rather than finding efficiencies and saving money all around, the private companies that administer the Medicare Advantage option to Medicare are profiting at seniors’ – and taxpayers’ – expense.
- Tuesday, November 26, 2024