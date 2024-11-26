Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should France’s wine industry fear a new Trump tariff?

By Jean-Marie Cardebat, Professeur d'économie à l'Université de Bordeaux et Prof. affilié à l'INSEEC Grande Ecole, INSEEC Grande École
US president-elect Donald Trump promised his supporters that tariffs would rise on all products under his administration. What impact could this have on the French wine industry?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya: Impunity and lack of adequate reparations for crimes against humanity in Tarhouna perpetuate agony
~ After a disappointing COP29, here’s how to design global climate talks that might actually work
~ Plastic pollution: Why doing nothing will cost us far more than taking action
~ The Senate has passed the Help to Buy housing scheme. It will help, but not much
~ EU Should Reaffirm Support for ICC Arrests
~ The Debt-Education Nexus – Lessons from Zimbabwe, Eritrea, South Sudan, and South Africa
~ In The City and Its Uncertain Walls, Haruki Murakami explores the transformative potential of storytelling
~ Australia Post wants to charge more for stamps next year. Here’s why it has to keep letters alive
~ The rise of ‘sober curiosity:’ Why Gen Zers are reducing their alcohol consumption
~ Why are some babies born so hairy? Lanugo is more common in early babies but is nothing to worry about
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter