Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lack of Progress at COP29 Puts Rights at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The COP29 U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 9, 2024. © 2024 Peter Dejong/AP Photo The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which wrapped up last weekend, failed to make sufficient progress to maintain global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the worst impacts of climate change. COP29 ended with a global climate finance target that developing countries said was inadequate to enable them to tackle climate change.One of the final texts of the conference did not clearly mention the need to transition away from fossil fuels, as…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Danielle Smith’s new policies make all Albertan youth unsafe
~ Gen Z heads home: How to navigate the evolving parent-child relationship as kids become adults
~ The rise of ‘sober curiosity’: Why Gen Zers are reducing their alcohol consumption
~ Arts and health working together can change lives. Here’s how Australia can do it better
~ This #16Days, Remember Afghan Women and Girls
~ ‘No excuse’: A global call to end violence against women
~ COP29: Finance target is a blueprint for inequalities and violations
~ In a Nepali village, residents struggle to reconcile traditional artisanship with modernization
~ Ukraine war: polls show most Ukrainians now support a negotiated peace as Russian advances continue
~ Trump joins Putin, Xi and Modi as the ‘four horsemen’ of global authoritarianism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter