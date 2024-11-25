Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a Nepali village, residents struggle to reconcile traditional artisanship with modernization

By Sanjib Chaudhary
Nepal's Pyangaon village, named after “pyang” — traditional Nepali measuring containers made from bamboo — is at a crossroads of whether to continue its artisan traditions or modernizing their products and processes.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
