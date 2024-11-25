Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Graffiti was a powerful form of protest in ancient Rome – as Gladiator II shows

By Claire Holleran, Associate Professor Classics and Ancient History, University of Exeter
Warning: this article contains minor spoilers for Gladiator II.

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II features a scene in which a senator, seated at a pavement cafe in Rome, reads a printed newspaper. The moment has caused history buffs around the world to wince – the printing press wouldn’t be invented for another 1,200 years. But the film also depicts a much more authentic form of mass communication in the ancient city: writing on walls.

This includes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a world where political polarization and disengagement are denting democracy, does Botswana’s ‘kgotla’ system hold the key?
~ Six people have died in Laos from drinking tainted alcohol – what you need to know about methanol
~ Cop29: five critical issues still left hanging after an underwhelming UN climate summit in Azerbaijan
~ Ukraine war: polls show most Ukrainians would support a negotiated peace as Russian advances continue
~ Cop29 climate finance deal: why poor countries are so angry
~ AI that mimics human problem solving is a big advance – but comes with new risks and problems
~ Wicked’s depiction of disability is refreshing – thanks to authentic casting and an accessible set
~ Why the EU’s stance on Israel is starting to change
~ Confronting South Africa’s Crisis of Gender-Based Violence
~ Meet Nargiz Absalamova, a journalist arrested for reporting on protests in Azerbaijan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter