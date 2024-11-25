Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cop29 climate finance deal: why poor countries are so angry

By Jodi-Ann Jue Xuan Wang, DPhil (PhD) Candidate in International Development, University of Oxford
After a fortnight of bitter struggle, nearly 200 countries agreed a new goal to raise money to tackle the climate crisis at Cop29, the 29th annual UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Rich countries agreed to take the lead in paying US$300 billion a year to the poorest nations by 2035 from a variety of financial sources (public, private, between countries, and across multilateral sources like development banks). This is less than a quarter of what developing countries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a world where political polarization and disengagement are denting democracy, does Botswana’s ‘kgotla’ system hold the key?
~ Six people have died in Laos from drinking tainted alcohol – what you need to know about methanol
~ Cop29: five critical issues still left hanging after an underwhelming UN climate summit in Azerbaijan
~ Graffiti was a powerful form of protest in ancient Rome – as Gladiator II shows
~ Ukraine war: polls show most Ukrainians would support a negotiated peace as Russian advances continue
~ AI that mimics human problem solving is a big advance – but comes with new risks and problems
~ Wicked’s depiction of disability is refreshing – thanks to authentic casting and an accessible set
~ Why the EU’s stance on Israel is starting to change
~ Confronting South Africa’s Crisis of Gender-Based Violence
~ Meet Nargiz Absalamova, a journalist arrested for reporting on protests in Azerbaijan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter