Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the EU’s stance on Israel is starting to change

By Catherine Gegout, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Nottingham
The EU has stood in solidarity with Israel since the start of the war with Hamas, and has been consistent in saying the country has the right to defend itself. But the EU has always said that this has to be done in line with international law, which Israel has been accused of breaching.

In July 2024 the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advised thatThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a world where political polarization and disengagement are denting democracy, does Botswana’s ‘kgotla’ system hold the key?
~ Six people have died in Laos from drinking tainted alcohol – what you need to know about methanol
~ Cop29: five critical issues still left hanging after an underwhelming UN climate summit in Azerbaijan
~ Graffiti was a powerful form of protest in ancient Rome – as Gladiator II shows
~ Ukraine war: polls show most Ukrainians would support a negotiated peace as Russian advances continue
~ Cop29 climate finance deal: why poor countries are so angry
~ AI that mimics human problem solving is a big advance – but comes with new risks and problems
~ Wicked’s depiction of disability is refreshing – thanks to authentic casting and an accessible set
~ Confronting South Africa’s Crisis of Gender-Based Violence
~ Meet Nargiz Absalamova, a journalist arrested for reporting on protests in Azerbaijan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter