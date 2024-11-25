Tolerance.ca
Confronting South Africa’s Crisis of Gender-Based Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters march against gender-based violence in front of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, South Africa, September 13, 2019. © 2019 Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images Gender-based violence (GBV) remains shockingly pervasive across South Africa, according to a new report. Despite the country’s robust legal framework and policies aimed at tackling GBV, the practice is deeply rooted in societal norms and incidents continue to escalate at an alarming rate.On November 18, South Africa’s Human Sciences Research Council released its first national study…


© Human Rights Watch -
