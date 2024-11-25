Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to talk about finances with your partner (especially if one of you makes more money)

By Ylva Baeckstrom, Senior Lecturer in Finance, King's College London
The nature of work, money, the housing market and life today means that many people are likely to find themselves in a mixed-finance relationship.

If you are in your 20s or 30s and dating, this may sound familiar – your partner may have started their career already while you are still a student. You may already own a property and meet someone struggling to pay the bills.

Money has enormous influence over our lives, and can dictate the power balance in relationships. Over the course of a long-term relationship, this balance will probably change. Weddings, children, home…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
