Global heating is a social issue. The EU has a duty to mitigate it, and our data shows it is failing
By Brais Suárez Eiroa, Investigador postdoctoral en economía política ecológica, Universidade de Vigo
David Soto-Oñate, Investigador en Economía Ecológica y Economía Política, Universidade de Vigo
This week, Azerbaijan has hosted the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, also known as COP29. Its main objectives are to agree on a financial framework for climate change mitigation and adaptation, and to present national plans for meeting the terms of the Paris Agreement. This includes limiting global heating to 1.5C, a limit that we have, though temporarily, already passed.
Though…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 25, 2024