Major cybercrime crackdowns signal shift in global cybersecurity strategies
By Christine Abdalla Mikhaeil, Assistant professor in information systems, IÉSEG School of Management
Carin Venter, Directrice académique, filière data management for business, IÉSEG School of Management
Jennifer L. Ziegelmayer, Doctor of philosophy in business administration, IÉSEG School of Management
International law enforcement efforts against ransomware groups achieved successes in 2024. More global coordination is needed to keep up with cybercriminals, who are constantly adapting.
- Sunday, November 24, 2024